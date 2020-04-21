The Fraggles Are Returning to TV With Apple TV Plus' 'Fraggle Rock: Rock On!'

The Fraggles are back!

Apple TV+ is bringing back the beloved kids show with Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, an all-new original collection of mini-episodes debuting Tuesday. The first mini-episode is now available to stream, and new mini-episodes will continue to premiere for free every Tuesday on the streaming service.

The beloved stars of the classic '80s series, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship.

The all-new short-form episodes are produced by The Jim Henson Company, and executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia. In accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

Watch the teaser for Fraggle Rock: Rock On! below.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! joins a lineup of other content for kids and families now streaming for free on Apple TV+, including Helpsters, Ghostwriter and Snoopy in Space.

See more on what to stream below.

