60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

60ºF

Entertainment Tonight

Beyoncé and Jay-Z steal the show at 2020 Golden Globes

Liz Calvario‍ - Entertainment Tonight

Tags: Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Golden Globes
The "Love on Top" songstress and husband JAY-Z passed on posing for photos on the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday.
The "Love on Top" songstress and husband JAY-Z passed on posing for photos on the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday. (KPRC)

(Entertainment Tonight) – It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but all eyes were on Beyoncé when a camera panned over to the singer during the 2020 Golden Globes!

The "Love on Top" songstress and husband JAY-Z passed on posing for photos on the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday. But fans were beyond excited to see the regal Bey, looking exquisite in a black gown with oversized and dramatic gold sleeves and a deep V. Her beauty look was glowing and her blonde locks were pin-straight and parted down the middle. She also wore drop diamond earrings.

The rapper, on his end, also looked dapper in a dark velvet suit.

Beyoncé's track, "Spirit," from The Lion King is nominated for Best Original Song. She is up against Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts," Elton John's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up," and "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II.

This is Bey's fourth nomination. She was last nominated in 2009 for Best Original Song for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records. In 2007, she was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical category for her role in Dreamgirls, as well as Best Original Song for "Listen" from the same film.

The last time Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Golden Globes was in 2009, where she donned a sexy golden dress by Elie Saab and he wore a black tux.

Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.