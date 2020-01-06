Beyoncé and Jay-Z steal the show at 2020 Golden Globes

(Entertainment Tonight) – It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but all eyes were on Beyoncé when a camera panned over to the singer during the 2020 Golden Globes!

The "Love on Top" songstress and husband JAY-Z passed on posing for photos on the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday. But fans were beyond excited to see the regal Bey, looking exquisite in a black gown with oversized and dramatic gold sleeves and a deep V. Her beauty look was glowing and her blonde locks were pin-straight and parted down the middle. She also wore drop diamond earrings.

The rapper, on his end, also looked dapper in a dark velvet suit.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé and Jay Z walked in just in time to cheer for Ellen DeGeneres #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NX8nZKlpmw — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 6, 2020

beyoncé is the most cute person in the world #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b7BCO0ejYL — Diego (@diegozvd) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé's track, "Spirit," from The Lion King is nominated for Best Original Song. She is up against Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts," Elton John's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up," and "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II.

This is Bey's fourth nomination. She was last nominated in 2009 for Best Original Song for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records. In 2007, she was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical category for her role in Dreamgirls, as well as Best Original Song for "Listen" from the same film.

The last time Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Golden Globes was in 2009, where she donned a sexy golden dress by Elie Saab and he wore a black tux.