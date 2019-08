What grade did your school get on TEA report?

HOUSTON - Of the 279 schools in the HISD, 57 of them got an A grade in the recent Texas Education Agency accountability report.

On the other side, 21 schools received an F grade.

Here are the schools that received the highest grade possible, and those the lowest grade. For the grades of each HISD school, click here.

A’s

Arabic Immersion Magnet School

Atherton Elementary

Briarmeadow Charter

Brookline Elementary

Burbank Elementary

Burbank Middle School

Bush Elementary

Carnegie Vanguard High School

Challenge Early College High School

Condit Elementary

Cornelius Elementary

Crockett Elementary

De Zavala Elementary

Deanda Elementary

Debakey High School for Health Professions

East Early College High School

Eastwood Academy

Eliot Elementary

Elrod Elementary

Energized for STEM Academy Southwest (Grades 6-8)

Farias Early Childhood Center

Field Elementary

Foster Elementary

Harvard Elementary

Herod Elementary

Herrera Elementary

High School For Law and Justice

Horn Elementary

Houston Academy for International Studies

Jones Futures Academy

Ketelsen Elementary

Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts

Kolter Elementary

Lanier Middle School

Liberty High School

Mandarin Immersion Magnet School

Memorial Elementary

Mickey Leland College Prepatory Academy for Young Men

Moreno Elementary

North Houston Early College High School

Oak Forest Elementary

Park Place Elementary

Parker Elementary

Pin Oak Middle School

Project Chrysalis Middle School

River Oaks Elementary

Roberts Elementary

Sanchez Elementary

Sharpstown International School

South Early College High School

Tijerna Elementary

Travis Elementary

Twain Elementary

West Briar Middle School

West University Elementary

Young Learners Academy

Young Women’s College Prep Academy

F’s

Ashford Elementary

Clemente Martinez Elementary

Deady Middle School

Edison Middle School

Energized for STEM Academy Southeast (Grades 6-8)

Fleming Middle School

High School Ahead Academy

Isaacs Elementary

Key Middle School

Northline Elementary

Osborne Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Rucker Elementary

Seguin Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sugar Grove Academy

Thomas Middle School

Wheatley High School

Whidby Elementary

Williams Middle School

Young Elementary

