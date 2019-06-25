How much of a raise will teachers in the Houston area get?

HOUSTON - After the Texas Legislature passed a measure providing money for teacher raises, school districts are formalizing budgets that include the increase.

The state has allocated money to cover the pay bumps, but it’s up to each school district to decide how the money will be divvied up.

Here’s what officials at school districts in the Houston area have announced about the future of teachers’ salaries.

HISD

The Houston Independent School District is still discussing how much of an increase teachers will get. Officials are expected to discuss the budget during a meeting Tuesday.

Fort Bend ISD

The Fort Bend Independent School District approved its $717 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year. It includes a pay increase of $3,000 or $3,500 for teachers, depending on their years of teaching experience. All other nonteaching staff will receive 5% of their midpoint.

Cy-Fair ISD

A budget proposal announced Monday called for a 5% average salary increase for all Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District teachers, officials said.

Here’s how officials said the raises would pan out:

A starting teacher salary of $55,500 (an increase of $1,500 from the previous year);

A 3-percent-of-base-salary increase and a $1,000 one-time payment for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses with 1-5 years of experience ($500 paidin December 2019 and $500 paid at the end of contract/fiscal year 2020);

A 3.5-percent-of-base-salary increase and a $1,000 one-time payment for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses with 6 or more years of experience ($500 paidin December 2019 and $500 paid at the end of contract/fiscal year 2020); and

A 3-percent-of-midpoint or base salary increase, whichever is greater, and a $500 one-time payment for all other staff ($250 paidin December 2019 and $250 paid at the end of contract/fiscal year 2020).

The budget still needs final approval before it can take effect.

Katy ISD

Officials at the Katy Independent School District announced Monday that all employees will receive a pay increase of approximately 6%. Teacher and instructional paraprofessionals will have an opportunity to earn up to 8%, based on an attendance performance incentive, officials said.

The base salary increase will happen in the form of a 4% raise followed by two other lump sums in the fall, officials said.

Spring Branch ISD

Spring Branch Independent School District board members voted unanimously to approve a pay increase of between 6% and 9% for eligible teacher, nurses and librarians.

Officials said the starting salary for teachers will be $57,000. Other eligible employees who are not on a step schedule will receive salary increases of about 4% based on their position’s pay grade midpoint, officials said.

Sheldon ISD

Teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses and other staff at Sheldon Independent School District will all receive at least a 10% raise, beginning on the first pay period of each employee's pay calendar, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.