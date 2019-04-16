Couple who ran Varnett Charter Schools for 7 years stole $4.4 million

The sign outside The Varnett School in Houston is seen in this image taken November 2016.

HOUSTON - A husband and wife who ran Varnett Charter Schools for seven years stole $4.4 million in funds that were supposed to be used by the schools.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 69-year-old Alsie Cluff Jr. and his wife, 70-year-old Marian Cluff pleaded guilty in 2017 to mail fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion charges in connection with the millions embezzled from the school between 2007 and 2014.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick said that the Cluffs would charge parents for everything from special dress days for students to field trips to fundraisers, and then funnel that money into an off-the-books account that was used for their personal expenses.

In one case, Patrick said, the Cluffs threatened two employees with their jobs after they failed to meet a fundraising goal. Those employees were forced to come up with the $7,500 that was lacking.

Patrick said investigators were able to seize enough assets to cover the money that was stolen, and have returned about $1.9 million to the school, $1.8 million to the IRS and $100,000 to an insurance company that got caught up in the scheme.

Parents of students who attended the school during the seven-year period will also receive about $110 per pupil per year of attendance, officials said. Using attendance records, prosecutors are sending letters to parents who were victimized, Patrick said.

The two employees who were threatened with their jobs have also been paid back, Patrick said.

Marian Cluff is serving a 10-year prison term, while her husband is serving three years in prison.

The school is still in operation under a different board of directors, Patrick said. He noted that the Cluffs have not been involved in the school for quite some time.

