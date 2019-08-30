KPRC 2 adopts Dogan Elementary School

Students across our area are back in school, and KPRC 2 wants to make sure students look their best.

We've adopted Dogan Elementary School on Houston's northeast side.

There are about 620 students at Dogan, from preschool children just 3 years old to fifth-graders who are 10.

We asked the school's principal, Margarita Tovar, how we could best help her students have a successful year. She told us many families struggled to get required uniforms for their children.

They are required to wear khakis and a solid-colored light blue or navy polo each day. KPRC 2 wasted no time delivering a new uniform shirt for every student in the school.

If you would like to pay it forward and help students and teachers at Dogan, you can purchase an item from one of the teachers' Amazon wish lists on Amazon.com.

Special thanks to BMP - Brand Management Professionals for helping KPRC 2 secure the shirts and save some on shipping to make the donation possible.

