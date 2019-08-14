4 things Fort Bend ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Fort Bend Independent School District is gearing up to head back to school on Wednesday.

Here are four things for Fort Bend parents and students to know:

1. Elementary teacher named 2019 Kroger and Houston Dynamo classroom champ grand prize winner

Literary inventionist at Goodman Elementary, Ugochi Emenaha, received a reward given to outstanding teachers in the greater Houston area who are dedicated to serving their students, school, district and community. One of the runners-up was Fort Bend ISD teacher Kevin Rodriguez.

2. New SchoolCafe system

FBISD’s Child Nutrition Department just launched a software program that allows parents to make online meal payments, apply for free and reduced meals, view school menus, set account restrictions and more.

3. New school opening

Malala Yousafzai Elementary is scheduled to open in January of 2020. This will be the 51st elementary school in the Fort Bend Independent School District.

4. Full-day prekindergarten programs

Fort Bend will be offering full-day pre-k programs throughout the 2019-20 school year. This will take the place of the half-day prekindergarten programs.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.