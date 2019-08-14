5 photos that demonstrate the beauty, the pain of the first day back to school

HOUSTON – The first day back to school is a time of joy and pain for parents and kids alike.
Everyone is turning the page on the summer and marking a new beginning -- with varying degrees of excitement.
Take a look at some of the amazing photos submitted to KPRC to start the 2019-2020 school year.
1. DAD ENJOYING A MOMENT OF PEACE IN HIS PALACE
2. SO SWEET, ROCKIN' THOSE NEW SHOES
3. MAMA’S GOT SOME ADULT BEVERAGES
4. “I WOKE UP THIS FABULOUS.” YES, WE BELIEVE YOU.
5. OH THE JOY, OH THE PAIN
