Election results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and Greater Houston area judicial races on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and other Greater Houston area judicial races on Tuesday night here.

Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.

You can find more information on state judicial races on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Texas General Election Results Find Race Results

Visit the Decision 2022 page of Click2houston.com for complete election results and news.