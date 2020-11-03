Trump vs. Biden: Who is winning the 2020 presidential race?

After months of campaigning the question of who will lead the country for the next four years is being put to the voters.

President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, is facing Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Polls have shown a tight race in Texas between Trump and Biden. A Quinnipiac University poll published in October showed the candidates locked in a virtual tie with 47% each.

KPRC 2 is tracking results provided by both NBC and the Associated Press. Each media partner is responsible for their own decisions regarding a state being called for a particular candidate.

Here’s a closer look at how the results are unfolding in the Houston area, in Texas and across the country.

