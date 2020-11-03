Sri Preston Kulkarni vs. Troy Nehls: A closer look at US House District 22 race

HOUSTON – U.S. House District 22 is being hotly contested this election cycle as the seat is vacated by the incumbent.

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, of Sugar Land, has represented the district since 2008. It covers a wide swatch that includes most of Fort Bend County, parts of northern Brazoria County and a sliver of southeast Harris County.

Olson is not seeking reelection. That has left his former Democratic rival Sri Preston Kulkarni and Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, the Republican contender, to slug it out.

Outside of the race for the White House, there may not be a more contentious race in the Houston area than House District 22.

Mudslinging and negative ads have dominated the conversation surrounding the two candidates. Nehls' ads have featured Kulkarni’s past cocaine possession arrest. Kulkarni’s ads have focused on Nehls' past firings from other law enforcement agencies. KPRC 2 put the ads through our Trust Index, and you can read our assessment here.

While the biggest names in the race, Nehls and Kulkarni are not the only people on the ballot.

Libertarian Joseph LeBlanc Jr. is an Army veteran and Katy native who moved to Richmond three years ago, according to his campaign website. His goals include pushing for congressional term limits, avoiding unnecessary wars and repairing the Veterans Affairs Department.

