Lizzie Fletcher vs. Wesley Hunt: A closer look at US House District 7 race

HOUSTON – After flipping the U.S. House District 7 two years ago, a first-term congresswoman is facing a tough battle from a political newcomer.

In 2018, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher snagged the district away from former U.S. Rep. John Culberson, a Republican who had held the seat for 18 years.

Fletcher is hoping to keep the district, which is runs from southwest Houston, down Interstate 10 to west Houston and up to US 290, blue.

Army veteran Wesley Hunt aims to put the district back in Republican hands. According to his campaign website, he’s a lifelong conservative and native of Houston who served as a diplomatic liaison in Saudi Arabia.

While there has been some mudslinging both sides of the aisle in ads for this race, the ads have mainly focused on the policy differences between Fletcher and Hunt.

Shawn Kelley is running in this district as a Libertarian.

You can follow election results below as they come in after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

