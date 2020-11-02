5 biggest races to watch on Election Day

HOUSTON – There are hundreds of races being decided by Houston-area voters on Election Day.

From president to senate, from city council to propositions, you can get all the results as they come in Tuesday night

Here are the five biggest races to watch.

President

After months of campaigning, the country will decide who will lead for the next four years.

Recent polls have shown a tightening race for the White House between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Texas, a Quinnipiac poll in October showed the two competitors tied at 47%.

Remember, it takes 270 electoral votes to win.

You can see a breakdown of how Texas and Houston-area counties voted in the presidential race here.

US Senate

Polls have shown a wider race between Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn and his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar. Both politicians have said they aren’t taking anything for granted in this election and will work to win every vote.

U.S. House District 2

Republican and freshman congressman Dan Crenshaw is up for reelection this cycle. He’s facing Democrat Sima Ladjevardian -- a Houston attorney who immigrated from Iran as a child.

U.S. House District 7

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher is also a first-term member of Congress who is up for reelection this time around. She’s being challenged by Republican Wesley Hunt, a West Point graduate who served in the Army for eight years.

U.S. House District 22

This seat is wide open after Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Olson announced he is retiring. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, a Republican, is hoping to trade in his badge for a seat in Congress. Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, a diplomat who lost to Olson in 2018, is hoping this will be his year.