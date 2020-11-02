73ºF

Decision 2020

5 biggest races to watch on Election Day

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, John Cornyn MJ Hegar, Dan Crenshaw, Sima Ladjevardian, Lizzie Fletcher, Wesley Hunt, Pete Olson, Troy Nehls, Sri Preston Kulkarni
KPRC
KPRC (KPRC)

HOUSTON – There are hundreds of races being decided by Houston-area voters on Election Day.

From president to senate, from city council to propositions, you can get all the results as they come in Tuesday night on our Election Results page.

Here are the five biggest races to watch.

President

After months of campaigning, the country will decide who will lead for the next four years.

Recent polls have shown a tightening race for the White House between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Texas, a Quinnipiac poll in October showed the two competitors tied at 47%.

Remember, it takes 270 electoral votes to win.

You can see a breakdown of how Texas and Houston-area counties voted in the presidential race here.

U.S. President - National Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
00%
Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

US Senate

Polls have shown a wider race between Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn and his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar. Both politicians have said they aren’t taking anything for granted in this election and will work to win every vote.

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

John Cornyn
John Cornyn*(R)
00%
Mary "MJ" Hegar
Mary "MJ" Hegar(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9,554)

U.S. House District 2

Republican and freshman congressman Dan Crenshaw is up for reelection this cycle. He’s facing Democrat Sima Ladjevardian -- a Houston attorney who immigrated from Iran as a child.

U.S. Representative, District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Crenshaw
Dan Crenshaw*(R)
00%
Sima Ladjevardian
Sima Ladjevardian(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 159)

U.S. House District 7

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher is also a first-term member of Congress who is up for reelection this time around. She’s being challenged by Republican Wesley Hunt, a West Point graduate who served in the Army for eight years.

U.S. Representative, District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Lizzie Fletcher
Lizzie Fletcher*(D)
00%
Wesley Hunt
Wesley Hunt(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 153)

U.S. House District 22

This seat is wide open after Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Olson announced he is retiring. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, a Republican, is hoping to trade in his badge for a seat in Congress. Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, a diplomat who lost to Olson in 2018, is hoping this will be his year.

U.S. Representative, District 22

Candidate

Votes

%

Troy Nehls
Troy Nehls(R)
00%
Sri Preston Kulkarni
Sri Preston Kulkarni(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 180)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: