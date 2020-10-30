Here are the propositions some Houston-area voters must decide on Tuesday

Not only must voters decide on the presidency, Senate and local leaders but also bonds and civil service propositions.

Here are 10 interesting propositions Houston-area residents will need to vote on within their counties:

Brazoria

City of Alvin, Prop A - Civil Service Law

The ballot will read as follows: “Adoption of the firefighters' and police officers' civil service law, applicable to only the police department.”

Click here for more information from the City of Alvin.

Brazoria, Fort Bend and Harris

Pearland ISD, Prop A - Ad Valorem Tax Rate

The ballot will read as follows: “Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.358500/$100 in Pearland Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 2.33 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $1,662,856.”

According to Pearland ISD, the passage of the Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) will result in a nearly $10 million funding increase for the District. This proposed increase to the tax rate will require voter approval, but still decrease the overall school tax rate by 3.71 cents, because of state-mandated tax compression.

Click here for more information from Pearland ISD.

Chambers and Harris

Baytown Crime Control & Prevention Dist. - Prop A

The ballot will read as follows: “Whether the Baytown Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for five (5) years and the crime control prevention district sales and use tax should be continued for five (5) years.”

Click here for more information from Baytown.

Baytown Fire Control & Prevention Dist. - Prop A

The ballot will read as follows: “Whether the Baytown Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District should be continued for five (5) years and whether the fire control, prevention, and emergency medical services district sales and use tax should be continued for five (5) years.

Click here for more information from Baytown.

Fort Bend

Fort Bend Co. Prop A - $218,185,000 Co. Road Bonds

The ballot will read as follows: “The issuance of bonds in the amount of $218,185,000 for the construction, maintenance and operation of county roads, including roads within the cities of Kendleton, Rosenberg, Fairchilds, Needville, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Meadows Place, Fulshear and Sugar Land, and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Fort Bend Co. Prop B - $38,400,000 Co. Parks Bonds

The ballot will read as follows: “The issuance of bonds in the count of $38,400,000 for county park facilities and the imposition of taxes efficient to pay the principal of interest on the bonds.”

Fort Bend County has ten active parks, three leased parks, and four community centers. According to the county, periodic renovations and/or replacements are required to maintain these resources' regular “life expectancy."

Click here for more information from Fort Bend County.

Harris

City of Missouri City, Prop A - Civil Service Law

The ballot will read as follows: “Adoption of the fire fighters' and police officers' civil service law."

Harris and Galveston

City of Friendswood, Prop A - Sales & Use Tax

The ballot will read as follows: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Friendswood, Texas at the rate of three-eighths (3/8) of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized."

Click here for more information from the City of Friendswood.

Wharton

Wharton ISD, Prop Attendance Credits