Ask 2: When does Harris County begin counting early-voting ballots?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When does Harris County begin counting early-voting ballots?

Answer: Votes cast during early voting are counted starting on Election Day after the polls close, a spokesperson for Harris County Clerk’s Office said.

For Harris County, mail-in ballots received during Texas' early-voting period will undergo signature verification and will also be counted on Election Day. Both results from in-person and ballot-by-mail will be posted on the same day.

