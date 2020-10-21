Date set for Houston City Council District B runoff over a year after the original election

HOUSTON – A date for the runoff in the race for Houston City Council District B seat has been set, more than a year after the original election.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced Wednesday that the deciding contest between Cynthia Bailey and Tarsha Jackson will be held Dec. 12.

Jackson finished first in the 2019 general election but did not garner enough of the vote to avoid a runoff with Bailey, the second-place finisher.

RELATED READS: Convicted felon vying for city council seat cuts interview short when asked about application answer | Felon running for Houston City Council says she wants to serve her community

The pair were to stand for a runoff about a month later, but it has been delayed for more than a year by a series of legal challenges by third-place finisher Renee Jefferson-Smith. At issue was whether Bailey, a convicted felon, can run for the seat. A state appeals court ruled in August that Bailey can remain on the ballot.

“It’s a shame that it has taken this long to determine the future of District B, but I’m glad that this matter will soon be put to rest,” Hollins said in a written statement. “Voters in District B will have an important decision to make this December.”

The District B seat is still filled by Councilman Jerry Davis, who was to vacate the seat because of term limitations.