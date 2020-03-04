Harris County DA Kim Ogg projected winner of Dem ticket; GOP prosecutor Mary Nan Huffman to challenge in November

HOUSTON – Incumbent Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is projected to win the Democratic nomination. She defeated her challengers: Audia Jones, Todd Overstreet and Carvana Cloud.

Elected in 2016, Ogg is leading the investigation in the botched Harding Street Raid. She has charged two Houston Police Department officers — Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant — in connection to that raid that left a couple dead in their home in 2019.

“Our government should not have intervened in that home, and two people are dead as a result," Ogg told KPRC 2 in August. "Yes, I believe that the victims’ families are owed justice.”

Last month, the District Attorney revealed that 69 people may have been convicted because of false evidence presented by former narcotics officer, Goines.

The Republican contender

Mary Nan Huffman widely beat out two contenders — Lloyd Wayne Oliver and Lori DeAngelo— for her party’s ticket in the race for Harris County District Attorney.

Huffman currently serves as an attorney for the Houston Police Officers Union.

“I am humbled and gratified by the outpouring of support. Thousands of people have voted for me to be their champion in the November General Election," Huffman said in a release Tuesday. “DA Ogg has failed to uphold her oath of office. She has destroyed morale in the office, driven a wedge between her office and law enforcement, put dangerous criminals back on the street, and the good people of Harris County are suffering."

Huffman served as the Montgomery County District Attorney for nearly 10 years. She led the Child Exploitation Division, prosecuting a wide range of internet-related crimes committed against kids such as child human trafficking, the possession, production and promotion of child pornography and child sexual assault.

She ran a three-month sting operation in 2016 that led to the arrest of 28 alleged online predators. The undercover operation targeted adults trying to lure minors into sexual encounters online.

In 2016, Huffman named Child Abuse Prosecutor of the Year and joined the Board of Directors of Children’s Safe Harbor, Texas’ seventh largest children’s assessment center.