Elizabeth Warren brings hundreds to Discovery Green ahead of Super Tuesday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston alumna and Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited Houston Saturday, hoping to get as many supporters for her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday.

"2020 is your chance to choose a president. And I'm ready to get to work," Warren said.

Warren's speech addressed her plans for the country, ranging from canceling student debt and raising the minimum wage. She also discussed the growing concerns over the coronavirus in the U.S.

She said the Trump administration isn't doing much about it.

"This is a time for an honest leadership that respects science, draws on serious experts and delivers real results," Warren said. "This is both a public health crisis and a potential economic crisis."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is among Warren’s biggest backers in Houston. Hidalgo spoke to hundreds of supporters moments before Warren took the stage at Discovery Green.

Warren will stop next in Alabama.

