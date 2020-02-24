Here are 7 answers to the top questions regarding Super Tuesday in Harris County

HOUSTON – Texas will host its primary elections on March 3.

KPRC 2 answered some of the top questions about Super Tuesday, with the help of League of Women Voters of Houston. The nonpartisan organization has also compiled a 2020 Primary Election Voters Guide that allows voters to review and build a sample ballot, which can be printed and taken to the polls.

Where can I vote in Harris County?

If you plan to cast your ballot in person on Election Day, you can vote at your local polling place in the precinct where you are registered or at ANY Harris County polling location. Choose the early voting or Election Day polling location most convenient for you! For more information phone 713-755-6965 or visit www.harrisvotes.com.

Is a photo ID required to vote?

Yes. Those voting in person, whether voting early or on Election Day, will be required to present photo identification or an alternative identification allowed by law. Learn more here.

When does early voting begin?

Now. From February 18-28, 2020, any registered Harris County voter may cast an early ballot at any Early Voting polling location in Harris County.

What do the “Propositions” on the Primary Ballot mean?

The Propositions on the Primary Ballot are a sort of straw poll of primary voters’ opinions. Voters will find Propositions on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. Each political party places its own list of non-binding propositions on the ballot to allow their Primary voters to weigh-in on what they think should become the guiding principles of the party that are then reflected in their party’s state or national party platforms.

Unlike in other elections, voters are not deciding to enact new laws, approve new taxes or amend the Texas Constitution.

Why are judicial elections important?

Judges make decisions about fundamental issues that affect all of us—family life, education, healthcare, housing, employment, finances, discrimination, civil rights, public safety, and govern­ment actions. Those decisions can have a long-lasting impact on individuals, groups, and the public as a whole. It is critical that our judges make fair decisions based upon open-minded and unbiased consideration of the facts and the law in each case. Judges must know the law and not be influenced by any external political and economic factors.

What should voters look for when electing judges?

According to the American Bar Association, principles to consider in the selection of judges include:

Judges should uphold the rule of law.

Judges should be independent and impartial.

Judges should possess the appropriate temperament and character.

Judges should possess the appropriate capabilities and credentials.

Judges and the judiciary should have the confidence of the public.

The judicial system should be diverse and reflective of the society it serves.

Judges should be constrained to perform their duties in a manner that justifies public faith and confidence in the court.

Unlike candidates for most political offices, judicial candidates cannot make promises about deci­sions they would make when certain issues or types of cases come up in their court. Questions posed to judges, therefore, focus on improvements they would make to their court, the need for impartiality and how they would increase access to justice.

What do I need to know about the Texas Primary Elections?