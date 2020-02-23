These are all of the presidential candidates on the ticket in Texas

(Texas Tribune) – The state of Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections on March 3, as known as Super Tuesday!

The Lone Star State will be among the 15 states casting votes for the hundreds of candidates that have filed to run for public office. Early voting began on Feb. 18.

Texas is a big prize for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, according to the Texas Tribune. The state has 228 delegates up for grabs and awards most of them proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. A number of the candidates have dropped out the race for the White House.

Here are all of the candidates that will appear on the ballot for the Democratic and Republican presidential election, according to the Secretary of State.

Democratic presidential candidates

Michael Bennet, dropped out

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker, dropped out

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro, dropped out

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente*

John K. Delaney, dropped out

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick, dropped out

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Robby Wells

Marianne Williamson, dropped out

Andrew Yang, dropped out

Republican presidential candidates

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra*

Zoltan G. Istvan

Matthew John Matern

Bob Ely

Donald J. Trump, Incumbent

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

*There are two people who go by the name of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on the Texas presidential ballot. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running in the Democratic primary is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra running in the Republican primary.