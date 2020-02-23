These are all of the presidential candidates on the ticket in Texas
(Texas Tribune) – The state of Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections on March 3, as known as Super Tuesday!
The Lone Star State will be among the 15 states casting votes for the hundreds of candidates that have filed to run for public office. Early voting began on Feb. 18.
Texas is a big prize for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, according to the Texas Tribune. The state has 228 delegates up for grabs and awards most of them proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. A number of the candidates have dropped out the race for the White House.
Here are all of the candidates that will appear on the ballot for the Democratic and Republican presidential election, according to the Secretary of State.
Democratic presidential candidates
- Michael Bennet, dropped out
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker, dropped out
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro, dropped out
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente*
- John K. Delaney, dropped out
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick, dropped out
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Robby Wells
- Marianne Williamson, dropped out
- Andrew Yang, dropped out
Republican presidential candidates
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra*
- Zoltan G. Istvan
- Matthew John Matern
- Bob Ely
- Donald J. Trump, Incumbent
- Joe Walsh
- Bill Weld
*There are two people who go by the name of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on the Texas presidential ballot. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running in the Democratic primary is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra running in the Republican primary.
