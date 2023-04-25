Make Mother’s Day special with this Master Chef’s Knife gift box set for only $90

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: If you’re looking for the perfect gift this Mother’s Day, this Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knife gift box is on sale for $89.95. Order by 5/3 for guaranteed delivery to make mom’s day special.

A way to a person’s heart is through the stomach—and there’s nothing better than a home cooked meal from mom to make you feel loved. But this Mother’s Day you can show your love with this 8-piece gift box knife set from Seido for only $89.95!

This knife set is ideal for homecooks and professional chefs alike—and mom will be grateful to swap her dull knives for a fresh set. Made with strong high-carbon stainless steel to keep its edges sharp, glide through the most tender meats to raw vegetables for elegant dishes that leave family members and guests craving more.

The great thing about the Seido Master Chef Knives is that it’s made with high-quality materials at affordable prices for every kind of cook to enjoy. Just take a look at this unboxing!

Featuring 8 knives, this gift box includes a wide range of options including an everyday Chef’s knife, a Slicing knife for thin cuts of roast or fruits, a Boning knife to cut meat away from bones and joints.

Each knife has a purpose—in many cases, multiple. Whether you’re looking to hack through bone or tough meats, the wide face of a Cleaver can also be used for crushing garlic, making food preparation less messy.

These Japanese knives incorporate a sloped bolster with a seamless transition from handle to blade face, improving comfort, control, and balance.

Whether mom’s specialty is hosting great BBQs or cooking up delicious plant-based meals, this set is sure to leave her impressed by how easy cooking can be with the proper tools.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for mom, give her (and by extension yourself) the gift that is sure to keep on giving. Get the Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knife gift box for $89.95, no coupon needed. Be quick! For guaranteed delivery, order by 5/3 to have the perfect Mother’s Day gift at her doorstep.

