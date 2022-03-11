Save 20% and use the power of the sun to charge your gadgets this summer

If you're in the market for some portable solar panels for summer adventures check out the ACOPOWER PLK Portable Solar Panel Kit.

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and hopefully this year many people will get back to taking a breath of fresh air in the great outdoors.

Whether you plan to pack up the RV and tour the countryside or pitch a tent in the mountains, why not consider using solar panels to power up all your gadgets this time? Solar panels are a great way to power up on all of your outdoor adventures and they’re a cleaner and safer way to do it.

If you’re in the market for some portable solar panels for summer adventures check out the ACOPOWER PLK Portable Solar Panel Kit, now on sale for $303.99. This solar panel kit is lightweight, portable, and comes with a pre-installed charge controller.

The solar panel has a monocrystalline panel made from high-efficiency cells, industrial-grade aluminum, and tempered glass for maximum charging output. Depending on the sunlight that’s available in your location that means you’ll get about 600Wh per day. It’s also compatible with eight different types of batteries, including lithium-ion, LTO, AGM, GEI, Crystal, and more.

It weighs in at only 14 pounds and has a built-in kickstand so it’s super easy to set up, take down and take with you wherever you go. The included charge controller protects the battery against unsafe electrical conditions and must be used for charging 12V batteries.

Its waterproof design makes it’s suitable for indoors, outdoors, camping, boats, and RV use, and the large LCD display shows you volts, amps, amp-hours, and displays battery presets so you don’t have to guess.

If you’re ready to power up your summer adventures with solar energy, don’t wait to grab the ACOPOWER PLK Portable Solar Panel Kit now on sale for $303.99. That’s a savings of 20% off the regular price of $379 but only for a limited time.

