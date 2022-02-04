LIST: Super Bowl 2022 food deals, freebies to take advantage on Feb. 13

With Super Bowl LVI just days away, restaurants are announcing a lineup of deals to score on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Offers.com deals and saving experts have compiled a list of some of the best food freebies and deals for consumers to take advantage of on game day.
From pizza and wings to fajita packs and family bundles, here’s where you can save money when ordering your Big Game feast, courtesy of Offers.com:
Big Game Pizza and Wing Deals
- Blaze Pizza: Pickup and curbside offers from Blaze Pizza for the Big Game include: A Party of One Bundle, which includes an 11-inch, one-topping pizza and regular-sized fountain drink for $8.95. Don’t want to miss a minute of the action? The following specials are available for delivery as well as curbside pickup: The Cheesy Bread Bundle, which includes one large, two-topping pizza, two bottled beverages and cheesy bread, all for $20.95 and two large, two-topping pizzas, for $22.00. Find out where the closest of Blaze’s 320 locations is to you.
- Little Caesar’s: Tailgating on your couch for the Big Game? Sounds like football nirvana to us. Want to go for the extra point? Snag Little Caesar’s Hot N’ Ready pepperoni pizza for $5.55.
- Papa John’s: If you haven’t tried the “New NY-Style Pizza” from Papa John’s, put that on the menu for Sunday for $13.
- Yard House: Blitz your home Game Day watch party with the help of the Yard House wings platter, featuring wings (traditional, boneless or Gardein, with a choice of sauce) starting at $40.47.
Big Game Deals on Feasts, Packs, and Bundles
- Abuelo’s: Score your family a feast of fajitas, enchiladas or tacos from Abuelo’s on Game Day. Family Feasts feeds up to six people and starts at $48.19.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Lead the team in extra points by catering the Big Game with a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Homegating Pack. The package includes one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage, all for $64.95. Brewhouse Homegating Packs are available for take-out and delivery. Fans can place their orders through BJ’s website or the BJ’s mobile app. For feeding a smaller crew, take advantage of BJ’s half-off any large pizza deal.
- Bonefish Grill: Looking for the perfect game plan? Look no further than a Bang Bang shrimp taco, Lily’s chicken, wood-grilled salmon or Mahi Mahi family bundle from Bonefish Grill. Each bundle serves up to five and includes salad, fresh bread with pesto and house-baked cookies, starting at just $34.90.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Feed the entire team with a Carrabba’s Family Bundle. Bundles that serve up to five people start at just $39.99. Enjoy bundle entrees including spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, chicken Marsala, salmon Saporito, rigatoni Campagnolo, penne Carrabba or penne Alfredo.
- Red Lobster: Choose the Create-Your-Own Family Feast which includes your choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $46.99 or the Ultimate Family Feast with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits for $118.99.
- TGI Fridays: Going for the big score, TGI Fridays is offering Family Meal Bundles and Platters for online and to-go orders. You have the options of Whiskey-glazed sliders, fried chicken & shrimp bundle and more. The bundles start at $25.99 and feed up to six people.
Freebies
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Sundays at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with a dine-in purchase of an adult meal, kids eat FREE. And guess what day the Big Game falls on? That’s right - Sunday!
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Now through Mar. 20, when Moe’s Rewards guests order $20 or more online they’re eligible to receive surprise rewards like $1 Moe Rewards, free queso and free burritos for a year with qualifying orders.