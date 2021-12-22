Up your grooming routine with 20% off this beard and hair styler

Just because having a beard is less work than daily shaving doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put any effort into your facial hair. Comb and style your hair and beard with the Adagio Hair & Beard Deluxe Styler. It’s been discounted by an extra 20% in our Cyber Week Sale when you use the code CYBER20.

Perfect for short hair and beards, this styler is a compact heated straightening comb that will help tame your hair, even in Houston humidity. It’s specially designed to groom beards, mustaches, sideburns and temples. Just plug in the comb and run it through your hair to help it get smoother, straighter, and shinier. It quickly heats to up to 450 degrees so you can get your hair styled and then get out the door. The comb is compact so you can easily store it in your bathroom and pack it in your suitcase for business trips or vacations.

Adagio is a trusted hair care brand that makes products for long and short hair. This styler works for any hair type from curly to straight to thick to thin. It uses ionic technology to avoid heat damage, maximizing moisture retention for optimal results. Keep your facial and head hair styled and healthy with this convenient and affordable styling comb. Or gift it to someone in your life who’s looking to up their hair and beard care routine.

Whether you’ve had a beard ever since you started growing facial hair or tried it for the first time this past No Shave November, a touch of grooming can make all the difference. And while you’re at it, you can style your hair too with the Adagio Hair & Beard Deluxe Styler. Get it for just $27.99 in our Cyber Week Sale when you use the code CYBER20.

