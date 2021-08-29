Never feed your dog or cat late again with this automatic pet food dispenser

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Have you ever noticed that your pet has an internal alarm that not only tells them when it’s time to go for their daily walk but also when it’s time to eat? It usually goes off about an hour before the important feeding event is supposed to go down. Most dogs and cats will sit right in front of their owners and stare daggers into their souls until they get up to feed them.

And if you’re late, oh boy. We don’t even want to go there. If this seems like a similar scenario that you face daily, check out the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs & Cats by Arf Pets, now on sale for only $79.99.

This feeder is perfect for busy pet parents who don’t want to be judged by their pets if they’re running late for breakfast or dinner. The clever food distribution system helps pet parents personalize their pup’s dry meal portion and routine.

All you have to do is simply add the food, customize the portion setting (each portion is 0.8 ounces), set the clock for up to four meal times, and it’s ready to go! You can even set it up to record a 10-second personal meal call.

No more late feedings and no more starving dogs barking at you. This dog and cat automatic feeder plugs into an ordinary wall outlet, or you can ditch the cord and use “D” batteries. Not only is this feeder great for healthy pets but it’s also perfect for pets that are on a strict diet or pets that need to eat at specific times due to medical conditions.

Given 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Automatic Pet Food Dispenser from Arf Pets is normally $119 but right now you can grab it for only $79.99. And if you spend $50 or more today (barring returns), you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account in the next 14 days.

