OFFICIAL RULES: Minute to Win It Contest on Houston Life

“Minute to Win it” on Houston Life Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

General. By submitting an entry to the “Minute to Win It” contest (“Contest”), brought to you by KPRC (“Sponsor”), entrant acknowledges and agrees that entrant has read, understands, and agrees to be bound by these official Contest rules (“Official Rules”). By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final in all matters related to the Contest. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Contest’ Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Contest.

Eligibility. The Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in Sponsor’s Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”). Contestants will be selected exclusively and randomly from the KPRC 2 Insider audience attending the Houston Life live show on August 25, 2023. Employees of Sponsor and Co-Sponsor and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Contest and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. The Contest begins at 1 p.m. CT on August 25, 2023 and runs through 2 p.m. CT on August 25, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor’s time clock will be the official time clock of the Contest. To enter, KPRC 2 Insiders chosen to attend the Houston Life live broadcast on August 25, 2023 (Up to 10 people), will be given the opportunity to enter into a random drawing to determine which two Insiders will compete against each other in three 60 second competitions live during the program for a chance to win a grand prize. Entrants must be the natural person assigned to any submitted email account by the provider responsible for the assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. Entrant must also be an authorized account holder for any submitted telephone number. Limit one entry per person. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void such entries and that entrant may be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. The use of automated or third-party software or web site to enter and/or play is prohibited. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible, or corrupted are void and will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. If Entry Form permits or requires submission of user-generated content (“UGC”), by entering into the Contest, entrant represents and warrants as follows: (1) that they created and fully own or have properly licensed all UGC materials or information, can submit such UGC without violating any applicable law, agreement with any third-party, and/or third-party right of any kind (including without limitation any intellectual property, data protection, privacy, or publicity right); and (2) that all UGC entrant hereunder will be true and correct in all respects. UGC may not contain personally identifiable information or other similar sensitive/confidential information of any third-party or content that is offensive, inappropriate, or inconsistent with the Sponsor/Co-Sponsor’s image or the spirit or purpose of the Contest. By submitting UGC, entrant represents and warrants that all UGC content complies with the User Conduct section of the Sponsor station websites Terms of Use available at Click2Houston.com. UGC may not have been previously published or otherwise made public elsewhere. Furthermore, without limitation on anything set forth herein to the contrary, Sponsor will have the irrevocable, transferable, and fully sublicensable right and license (but not the obligation) to exploit all such UGC in any manner it so elects to promote the Contest, its business, brand, products, and/or services, throughout the world in perpetuity, and in all media, now or hereafter known. All received entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor and Co-Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with advertising information for selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the Entry Form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Selection of Winners. “One” potential winner will be selected by Houston Life hosts Derrick Shore and Tessa Barrera based on the cumulative results during 3 separate Minute to Win It challenges including:

1.) Spoon Pong – Using a spoon placed in each contestants’ month, contestants must transfer as many ping pong balls as possible from a bowl to the top of a plastic cup. The contestant who successfully transfers the most balls within 60 seconds will win this challenge.

2.) Up in the Air Costume Change – Contestants must successfully keep a balloon afloat while adding additional layers of clothing from a clothing rack. If the balloon touches the ground, the contestant must remove any added layers of clothing from the rack and start again. Contestants cannot hold the balloon during this challenge. The contestant with the most layers on in 60 seconds will win this challenge.

3.) Don’t Blow It – Each contestant will have a balloon to blow up with their mouth. While keeping the balloon in their mouth, they must use the partially filled balloon to transfer plastic cups from one side of a table to another. If the cup or balloon falls, the contestant must go back and start again. Additional balloons will be provided in case one falls or pops. The contestant who has transferred the most cups at the end of 60 seconds will win this challenge.

Whichever contestant wins 2 or more of the challenges will win the grand prize.

Winner Notification and Verification. Potential winner(s) will be announced on [Houston Life] on August 25, 2023, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Potential Contest winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) prior to participation in the live program. Potential winners may be required to display a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to the submission of any Forms. A potential winner may be disqualified and, time permitting, an alternate winner may be selected by applying the Contest criteria to all remaining non-winning entries if: (1) a potential winner cannot be contacted/does not respond to Sponsors’ first Notification attempt as directed; (2) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (3) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (4) a winner does not sign and return the Forms or provide required ID by the deadline set forth above; and/or (5) if the Notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE SPONSOR. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all Contest entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form in connection with the Contest entry. The official record(s) of entries will remain the property of Sponsor.

Prize(s) : One grand prize: Wings Over Houston Family 4-pack of tickets to Family Chalet on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Prize includes two adult tickets and two children tickets. (Kids age 5 and under are free)

· Family Chalet tickets include:

- Complimentary breakfast and lunch, as well as complimentary non-alcoholic drinks (coffee, water, sodas). Beer and wine is available for purchase.

- Patio to watch air show.

- Kids’ activities only for Family Chalet guests, such as a face painter, giant airshow mural to color on, and more.

- The family chalet also comes with their own restrooms and parking is free in the General Admission parking lots on site.

- Family Chalet guests receive a wristband to come and go through the day.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $450. Unless otherwise stated, subject to winner verification and compliance with these Official Rules, the prize will be emailed and/or hand delivered to winner on day of contest. Sponsor and Co-Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in shipping. There will be no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. Limit one prize per person and per household. Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes may not be sold, bartered, or auctioned. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner of a prize with an ARV of at least $600 will be required to accurately complete and submit IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsor and Sponsor will arrange to issue an IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Each winner assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by winner’s participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and Co-Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of their officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Releasees”), from any such liability. Releasees are not responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor because of electronic device errors or failures of any kind, internet disruption, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are illegible, unintelligible, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s electronic device related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard message and data rates may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from participation in the Contest if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Contest; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Contest, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Contest if an insufficient number of entries are received or if the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason beyond Sponsor’s control. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Contest. Notice of cancellation or modification of the Contest will be published on Sponsor’s website. If cancellation occurs prior to Sponsor’s receipt of any entries, Sponsor will not be obligated to award prize(s). If cancellation occurs after Sponsor’s receipt of entries, winner(s) will be selected from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation, provided Sponsor is able to do so.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for commercial purposes including advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence may be posted online and disclosed to those who make a timely request for a winners list.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Contest on Click2Houston.com, you are deemed to agree to be bound by Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In Case of Dispute. EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS, AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT SHALL DAMAGES INCLUDE ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor(s) in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of state where the Sponsor is located as set forth below (“State”), without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. The state and federal courts located in the State will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Contest. All entrants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

Severability: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

Winner List. For the name(s) of the winner(s), send request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to Sponsor at 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77074. Attn: Krisna Menier, or request it online at insider@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s). Request must be postmarked after Contest Period and received by Sponsor no later than 60 days after the close of the Contest Period.

Sponsor/Administrator: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, TX 77074