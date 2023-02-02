🔒Harlem Globetrotters coming to Houston; Here’s your chance to win tickets, Insiders!

Dazzle Kidon #48 of the Harlem Globetrotters performs on the basketball court during their exhibition game at the Wizink Center on November 09, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

KPRC 2 is giving two lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a five-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters perform at NRG on Feb. 4 at 7:00 PM.

The Harlem Globetrotters says of the tour on its website: “(The) 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!”

Learn more about the event here.

Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. CST on Feb. 2, 2023. Deadline to enter is 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023.

