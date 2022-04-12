Ten Insiders will win when we spin the Prize Wheel on Astros Home Opening Day in Houston

Baseball is back and, to celebrate the Astros home opener on April 18, we’re going to be spinning the Houston Life Prize Wheel... TEN TIMES!

KPRC 2 Insiders can enter for a chance to have our team spin the wheel for them as part of our special coverage of the first 2022 regular season game played at home on Monday.

Ten Insiders will be randomly selected for this day of prize wheel giveaways.

Among the items up for grabs will be autographed collectibles, Astros tickets, Astros merchandise, gift cards, and VIP tours at KPRC 2.

Scroll down to enter before Friday, April 15 at 9 a.m. CT. Winners will be contacted later that day.

We’ll be spinning the Houston Life Prize Wheel outside Minute Maid Park for the winning Insiders who will join us via ZOOM on Monday. Each Insider is guaranteed a prize!

Here’s what you’ll see on the Wheel:

Autographed José Altuve jersey with frame (Value: $1,499)

Autographed Nolan Ryan framed photo (Value: $499)

Autographed Alex Bregman framed photo (Value: $399)

Autographed Yuli Gurriel 2017 World Series baseball (Value: $249)

Four-pack of Astros tickets plus a parking pass for an upcoming game (Approx. Value: $700)

Astros Fan Shop Gift Card (Value: $50)

KPRC 2 VIP Tour for 4 - A station tour during a KPRC 2 newscast

Houston Life VIP Tour for 4 - A station tour and viewing of a Houston Life live broadcast

ENTER HERE