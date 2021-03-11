70ºF

Contests

Click2Win: Spring Break Getaway

Enter here for your chance to win!

spring break

We’re celebrating Spring Break Island Style!

One grand prize winner will receive a one-night stay (Sunday – Thursday) at Hotel Galvez plus a VIP Attractions Pass for two to receive admission to four of the following Galveston attractions of your choice:

  • 61st Street Fishing Pier
  • Bryan Museum
  • Galveston Naval Museum
  • Seawolf Park
  • Galveston Railroad Museum
  • Galveston Water Adventures - 2hr Sunset Tour
  • Galveston Water Adventures - Dolphin Sightseeing Tour
  • Historic Ghost Tour
  • Moody Mansion
  • Ocean Star Offshore Rig Museum
  • Pirates! Legends of the Gulf Coast
  • Right Light District Tour
  • Storm on the Strand Tour

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on March 11, 2021. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on March 17, 2021.

Enter here:

