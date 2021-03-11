Click2Win: Spring Break Getaway

We’re celebrating Spring Break Island Style!
One grand prize winner will receive a one-night stay (Sunday – Thursday) at Hotel Galvez plus a VIP Attractions Pass for two to receive admission to four of the following Galveston attractions of your choice:
- 61st Street Fishing Pier
- Bryan Museum
- Galveston Naval Museum
- Seawolf Park
- Galveston Railroad Museum
- Galveston Water Adventures - 2hr Sunset Tour
- Galveston Water Adventures - Dolphin Sightseeing Tour
- Historic Ghost Tour
- Moody Mansion
- Ocean Star Offshore Rig Museum
- Pirates! Legends of the Gulf Coast
- Right Light District Tour
- Storm on the Strand Tour
Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on March 11, 2021. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on March 17, 2021.
Enter here:
Sample HTML block