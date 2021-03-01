Enter for your chance to win in March with our Houston Life Prize Wheel!

Houston Life proudly introduces the show’s fabulous new way to win prizes! The Houston Life Prize Wheel feels like a throwback to the glory days of game shows from the 1970s and 80s, but with the kind of flair that only Houston Life co-hosts Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala can bring! Enter here for your chance to spin the wheel virtually and you could take home a $100 Landry’s gift card, exclusive NBC promotional swag, or a pair of Houston Life wine glasses. There will be four total winners who get to spin the Houston Life Prize Wheel in March, with one winner chosen to spin the wheel each week on Friday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Please see our official contest rules for complete details. Good luck, and be sure to watch Houston Life every Friday at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2 to be part of the excitement. It’s blinged-out, unpredictable and always fun!

Ad