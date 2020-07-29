HL Wine Club Wine Glass Sweepstakes Official Rules

HOUSTON – · General. By entering the HL Wine Club Wine Glass Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), sponsored by KPRC (“Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to be bound by these Sweepstakes Official Rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or Sponsor instructions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes.

· Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to eligible Houston Life Wine Club members. Click here to review the Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions. Eligible individuals can register here to join the Houston Life Wine Club. Sweepstakes entrants must be legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry, and reside in the local viewing area. Employees of Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees (“Sweepstakes Entities”), are not eligible.

· How To Enter. Sweepstakes begins at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 29, 2020 and ends a 2:00 p.m. CT on August 4, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official clock of the Sweepstakes. To enter, visit http://houstonlife.tv/ and accurately complete the Sweepstakes entry form including entrant’s first and last name, shipping address, primary email address and date of birth and click to submit (“Entry”). Sponsor will send Entry receipt confirmation to entrant via email. Entries are subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone number submitted in connection with Entry. Limit one Entry per person and per email address and per telephone number. Entries received in excess of these limits are void. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, inaccurate or corrupted are void. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations or other methods will void such entries and disqualify the entrant. All Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned except as otherwise specified in these Official Rules. Sponsor may disqualify Entries reasonably suspected to be false or fraudulent. Any Entries that Sponsor determines contain lewd, biased, sexually explicit, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing content or other content inconsistent with the spirit or image of the Sweepstakes Entities or the Sweepstakes may be disqualified.

· Odds. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

· Selection of Winners. On or around Tuesday August 4, 2020, sponsor will randomly select thirty-five (35) potential winners from among the eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period, provided a sufficient number of eligible Entries are received. Potential winners are subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will announce potential winners on-air at or around Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CT and potential winner information will also be posted to Sponsor’s Houston Life social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Sponsor’s decisions regarding winner selection, verification and eligibility are final.

· Prizes (35). Each winner shall receive one (1) insulated wine glass prize. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor which may substitute prizes of comparable value. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize. Sponsor will ship prize to each winner using the address provided with Entry. Please allow at least two (2) weeks from winner verification for delivery. Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in shipping. Undeliverable prizes will be forfeited. The approximate retail value (ARV) of each prize is $5.00 and the ARV of all Sweepstakes prizes is $175.00. In no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are listed in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of greater or equal value.

· Disclaimer and Representations. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrant assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sweepstakes Entities from any such liability. The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for: the failure of any Entry to be received by the Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any Entry submission; Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of Entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize. All Sponsor’s decisions with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes, agrees to be bound by KPRC’s website Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period to Sponsor at 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074, Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at houstonlife@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).