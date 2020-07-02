Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions

HOUSTON – · General. By becoming a member (“Member”) of the Houston Life Wine Club (“HL Wine Club”) offered by KPRC (“Station”), Member acknowledges and agrees to be bound by these official HL Wine Club Terms and Conditions (“Terms and Conditions”).

· Eligibility. The HL Wine Club is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older on the date of HL Wine Club registration submission and reside in the state of Texas within the Station’s broadcast viewing area.

· How To Register For the HL Wine Club. HL Wine Club membership registration opens at 1 p.m. CT on July 1, 2020. Registration will remain open until further notice from the Station. To register free of cost, visit HoustonLife.tv and accurately complete the HL Wine Club registration form with Member’s first and last name, date of birth, email address, and zip code. Member must be the registered owner for the e-mail address submitted, and no person under the age of 21 may have access to the e-mail address. Following registration, Member will be sent an HL Wine Club membership acknowledgment e-mail. Members will receive exclusive access to information about wine specially curated for Members including product reviews, recommendations, special offers, and events. Participation in HL Wine Club offers and events will be subject to verification of HL Wine Club eligibility and compliance with these Terms and Conditions. Registration constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use Member’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity without additional compensation.

· Terminating HL Wine Club Membership. If at any time Member wishes to terminate the Member’s HL Wine Club membership, please send a written termination request to houstonlife@kprc.com. Termination will be honored within 10 business days of the Station’s receipt of a termination request submitted in accordance with this section. A former Member may seek to re-join the HL Wine Club at any time after termination by completing the registration process. The Station reserves the right to cancel Member’s HL Wine Club membership for violation of these Terms and Conditions or based on any other conduct deemed contrary to the spirit and purpose of the HL Wine Club. The Station’s determinations regarding HL Wine Club and offer/event participation will be final. The Station may cancel or suspend the HL Wine Club at any time.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Members assume all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her membership in the HL Wine Club and/or claims, damages or other losses arising from or related to the Member’s participation in any HL Wine Club sponsored activity or event. By joining the HL Wine Club, Members release the Station and any co-sponsors and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Members also agree to defend, indemnify and hold the Station and any co-sponsors, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates and all of their officers, directors, agents, and employees harmless from all damages, losses, and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising from any third-party actions, suits or claims arising from any Member’s membership in the HL Wine Club and/or HL Wine Club promotions, activities or events.

· Responsible Drinking Acknowledgment. By registering for the HL Wine Club, each Member agrees that if the Member consumes alcohol in connection with any HL Wine Club promotion, activity, offer, or other similar event (“HL Wine Club Benefits”), the Member will do so only in a safe, responsible, and legal manner, and the Member will not operate any vehicle while impaired in any manner in connection with any such HL Wine Club Benefits. Members understand and accept sole responsibility for the possible risks, dangers, and hazards, including but not limited to the risk of injury, death, or property damage, associated with any alcohol consumption in connection with any HL Wine Club Benefits.

· Privacy Policy Consent. By registering for the HL Wine Club on the Station website, Member is deemed to agree to Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.