Walmart remodeling 12 Houston-area stores

HOUSTON - Walmart expects to spend around $277 million over the next year in stores in Texas, including opening or remodeling 12 stores in the Houston area.
The retail giant made the announcement Wednesday, saying its plans will include the opening and remodeling of 49 stores in Texas.
More Headlines
PHOTOS: Walmart remodeling stores in Houston area
Walmart said it wants to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation to make shopping faster and easier for customers.
Walmart plans construction on new stores in the following Texas cities:
- Fulshear
- Vidor (Beaumont)
- Fort Worth
- El Paso
Walmart also plans to remodel 45 Texas locations in 2018, including the following in the Houston area:
- 23561 Highway 59, Porter
- 1801 North Velasco St., Angleton
- 9598 Rowlett Road, Houston
- 1701 West FM 646 Road, League City
- 831 Highway 59 South, Cleveland
- 11210 West Airport Blvd., Stafford
- 12353 FM 1960 Road West, Houston
- 2165 Northpark Drive, Kingwood
- 111 Yale St., Houston
- 6626 FM 1960 Road East, Humble
- 13750 East Freeway, Houston
- 141 Interstate 45 South, Huntsville
In addition, Walmart also wants to expand several technological services to customers, including:
- Online Grocery Pickup (more info)
- Mobile Express Scan & Go (more info)
- Walmart Pickup Towers (more info)
The retail company hopes these innovations will help customers save time and money.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.