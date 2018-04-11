Walmart remodeling 12 Houston-area stores

HOUSTON - Walmart expects to spend around $277 million over the next year in stores in Texas, including opening or remodeling 12 stores in the Houston area.

The retail giant made the announcement Wednesday, saying its plans will include the opening and remodeling of 49 stores in Texas.

PHOTOS: Walmart remodeling stores in Houston area

Walmart said it wants to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation to make shopping faster and easier for customers.

Walmart plans construction on new stores in the following Texas cities:

Fulshear

Vidor (Beaumont)

Fort Worth

El Paso

Walmart also plans to remodel 45 Texas locations in 2018, including the following in the Houston area:

23561 Highway 59, Porter

1801 North Velasco St., Angleton

9598 Rowlett Road, Houston

1701 West FM 646 Road, League City

831 Highway 59 South, Cleveland

11210 West Airport Blvd., Stafford

12353 FM 1960 Road West, Houston

2165 Northpark Drive, Kingwood

111 Yale St., Houston

6626 FM 1960 Road East, Humble

13750 East Freeway, Houston

141 Interstate 45 South, Huntsville

In addition, Walmart also wants to expand several technological services to customers, including:

Online Grocery Pickup (more info)

Mobile Express Scan & Go (more info)

Walmart Pickup Towers (more info)

The retail company hopes these innovations will help customers save time and money.

