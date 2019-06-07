Local places offering deals for National Doughnut Day

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

HOUSTON - It's National Doughnut Day! Here are some local places offering some free sweet treats to commemorate the holiday:

Becca Wright

Weights and Measures will offer buy-one-get-one doughnuts in the Bake Shop while supplies last. The Bake Shop opens at 7 a.m.

Shipley do-nuts

Enjoy a free glazed donut with any purchase at Shipley Do-Nuts locations today from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

River Oaks Donuts

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston is teaming up with River Oaks Donuts, Bimbo/Entenmann's, and First Choice Emergency Room to commemorate the holiday. Stop by River Oaks Donuts at 3601 Westheimer Rd from 7 to 9 a.m. to have donuts and meet the Salvation Army lassies, aka "Doughnut Girls," and celebrate the holiday.

The Grove Donutz

Buy any two donuts or kronuts and get one free at The Grove Donutz from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Shea Homes

Shea Homes Houston is inviting Houstonians to stop by any of the six Shea Homes model home locations for a complimentary donut. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While enjoying your sweet treat, check out homes ready for summer move-in at each location.

There are also several national chains offering deals for the holiday including, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and Walmart. Check out our National Doughnut Day 2019 article for the full list.

You can also find several local doughnut hotspots in our Houston doughnut destinations article.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.