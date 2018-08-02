Houston warehouse sells brand new 'Treasurez' at big discounts

Customer returns, discontinued items and overstock, big retailers clear these items off store shelves to make room for new products. Consumer expert Amy Davis discovered a Houston warehouse that sells them for up to half off.

We are not talking about scratch and dent or used items, about 75 percent of what is sold at Treasurez for Less at 303 Wells Fargo Drive Suite B11, near I-45 and 1960, is brand new in the box with the original manufacturer's warranty, but you get the items for way less than what you'd pay at a regular store.

"You got trolling motors and boat things, guitars," said Treasurez for Less owner Brian Pawlowski. "You've got drum sets over here. You've got printers."

Pawlowski opened the warehouse 18 months ago. He buys new inventory by the tractor-trailer load daily from big retailers that don't restock returns or discontinued items.

"It's more economical for them to liquidate this stuff than to put it back on the shelf," he said.

Pawlowski sells it all for about 40 percent; some items are half off. He has several Dyson V6 Motorhead Extra vacuums. On Amazon, you can get them for $280 -- off from the regular price of $349.99. At Treasurez for Less, they are $180.

A high end Weber grill was $699 in store, now marked down to $350. There are small appliances, lighting, flat screen TVs, camping gear, strollers, car seats and even tires.

"Even if you only have two (tires for sale at Treasurez for Less) and you pay full price and go to Walmart for the other two, you're still saving a couple hundred dollars," Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski is not allowed to reveal the stores that sell to him, but we saw logos from Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Costco on products and packages in the warehouse. There's an entire room with Home Depot pre-lit Christmas trees and dancing Santas stacked to the ceiling that are all half the price you can buy them from the home improvement store.

"Most of the items in the warehouse are not priced, but Pawlowski encourages customers to bring their smartphones and scan the UPC codes. We scanned the code of a huge water slide from Walmart and discovered it sells for $211 there. Pawlowski is selling it for 40 percent less at $126.60. When he can, he says he will negotiate with customers.

Advertising for the store has all been word of mouth and on Facebook. Pawlowski runs a "Treasurez for Less" private group you can request to join. Each week he posts pictures of new items he has for sale so that the members of the group see the best deals first.

"My sister-in-law told me about it. I've been telling all my friends about it because I think it's a great deal," customer Susan Kite said.

Kite bought a trampoline for her granddaughter, but there is an entire room of brand new appliances still boxed up. One GE Cafe fridge sold at Lowe's for $2789. It is only $1500 now at Treasurez for Less.

"You save yourself $1,000 on a brand new unit. You give away nothing. You get full warranty," said Pawlowski.

Customers have three days to return any item that is broken or non-working. Pawlowski also said customers can open boxes at check-out before they leave the store to make sure the products are in good working order. Treasurez for Less accepts cash, debit and credit cards. They are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

