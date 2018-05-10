Freebie Friday: Mimosas, massages, manicures and other Mother's Day treats

HOUSTON - A ton of businesses are helping you celebrate your mom this weekend. From food to facials, you've got no excuse not to treat your mom to something special.

BOGO salon services

Services at The Salon at Remington College are already a steal. For the entire month of May, moms can get any service free when you buy one at both the Greenspoint and the Webster campuses.

Free waffle bar brunch, mimosas, massages

Head to Meridiana in the Manvel/ Iowa Colony area Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. for a free waffle bar brunch, massages and a mimosa bar. No reservations are required. Just drop by the new home community off 288. To reach Meridiana, take the Meridiana Parkway exit from Texas 288 heading north or south. Heading south on Texas 288, take the parkway exit and turn left onto the overpass into Meridiana. Those heading north on Texas 288 can take the parkway exit and turn right into the community.

Mother's Day at Meridiana will be held in the community's lakefront Oasis Village, 4003 Meridiana Parkway.

You can call the Meridiana Welcome Center at 281-915-5515 with any questions.

Free car wash

Wash mom's ride for free at the Wetzone car wash at 6511 FM 2920 in Spring or 7316 W Tidwell Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mom just has to say "Happy Mother's Day" when she pulls into the full service lane to get the free express wash.

Free Froyo

Moms get a free cup of froyo at Orange Leaf and TCBY Sunday.

Free workout

Get mom moving in Pearland at the UFC Gym. Friday through Sunday, the gym is offering free workouts for moms and their families.

Free movie

Take her to a free sing-along screening of "Mamma Mia" at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Theater at 10 a.m. Space is limited, so tickets are first-come, first served starting at 9 a.m. at the box office.

Mimosas for moms Ibotta rebate

No matter where you go eat, if you order a mimosa, snap a picture of your receipt. The savings website Ibotta will give you $5. The "Mimosas for Moms" rebate is available all day Sunday under the restaurants and bars category of the app.

Free coffee

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is treating moms to a free cup of Pilot Coffee -- any size, hot or iced -- for the entire weekend. May 11 through 13.

Download or open the myPilot app beginning May 11 to find an offer waiting to be redeemed at the more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in North America.

Free cookies at Zoe's Kitchen

May 12 and 13, you can get four free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any large Family Dinner using promo code ZKMOTHERSDAY.

Our chocolate chip cookies are no ordinary cookies-they're freshly made in house each day and contain several different kinds of chocolate chips. This offer is valid in-store only and guests must mention it at the time of purchase.

Free gift cards

At Fogo de Chã, moms who dine-in between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday get a dining card for a free meal to redeem May 14 through July 12. Plus, kids 6 and younger dine free and ages 7 to 12 are half price.

At Ruth's Chris Steak House, moms get a free $25 dining card Saturday and Sunday that can be redeemed May 14 through July 1 at participating locations. Some exclusions apply.

At Texas de Brazil, moms dining in Sunday get a $20 certificate to redeem on two dinners Monday through Thursday between May 14 and July 31. Most locations are opening early at 11 a.m.

Free food

At Hooters, moms choose a free meal from a special Mother's Day menu with any drink purchase at participating locations. Free menu item options may vary by location, and some locations will offer a buy one, get one free deal for moms.

At PDQ, moms eat free with purchase of any meal, bowl or salad at all locations. The free meal includes choice of a combo meal, a salad with 20-ounce beverage or one free bowl with beverage.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.