Are you getting the best bang for your buck when it comes to buying tires?

HOUSTON - Houston drivers move at breakneck speed. When it's time to replace your tires, who slows down to comparison shop? We did.

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis secret-shopped seven retailers, comparing the price of new tires for a 2016 Honda Pilot.

Here is what we found when we compared the price for BF Goodrich Advantage Sport tires at all seven retailers:

Costco: $177.99 each/ $711.96 for a set of 4

Discount Tire: $178. Each/ $712 for a set of 4

Pep Boys: $177.99 each/ $711.96 for a set of 4

NTB: $178.99 each/ $715.96 for a set of 4

Sam’s Club: $177.99 each/ $711.96 for a set of 4

Tire Rack: $177.99 each/ $711.96 for a set of 4

Walmart: $177.99 each/ $711.96 for a set of 4



Clearly, competition is fierce in the tire industry, but when it comes to the installation, we noticed a bigger spread in price and extras offered.



Best Value for your money:

This warehouse club charges $15 for each tire, $60 to install all four tires. Our installation cost would be $771.96.

Included in the price, you also get:

24-hour emergency roadside tire service (Emergency tire change service, phone# provided with installation paperwork) - 3 years free

Road hazard protection- free

Lifetime tire balance, rotation and free flat repair (Lifetime of the tire)

Flat repair is a membership benefit and does not require the tires to be purchased or installed at Sam's Club- free

New valve stem for new tires mounted

TPMS / Tire Pressure Monitoring System Reset

Waste tire disposal- included

Costco and Walmart charge the same amount for installation, but they don’t have all the same benefits.

$15 per tire/ $60 to install all four tires.

Plus, with every installation job, you'll get the following thrown in at no cost:

Inflation pressure checks - free for the life of the tire

Tire balancing - free for the life of the tire (Costco does not do alignments).

Tire rotations - free for the life of the tire

Flat repairs - free for the life of the tire

Five-year road hazard warranty - included with purchase

Waste tire disposal- included

$15 per tire/ $60 to install all four tires. (Additional $10 for tires not purchased at Walmart or Walmart.com).

With every installation, you’ll get the following thrown in for no additional cost:

Valve stems/TPMS service pack

Lifetime balance and rotation every 7,500 miles and 50-mile lug re-torque.

Free disposal

We discovered the price you’ll pay for tire installation varies from one Pep Boys location to another.

At the Sharpstown Pep Boys, we were quoted $103.19.

The Richmond Pep Boys told us it would be $64 to install all four tires. And when we checked the price for Pep Boys to install tires we purchased at Tire Rack and had shipped to Pep Boys, we got a quote of $117.96.

In our comparison, we would pay between $775.96 and $829.88 for the tires and installation, depending on which location we went to.

No matter which price you pay, you get the following

Free tire disposal.

Lifetime rotation (every oil change)

Inflation checks

Vehicle inspection

Treadwear mileage warranty

1-year roadside assistance (if you break down on the side of the road.. it would tow you & your car for free to the nearest Pep Boys).

$20 per tire plus $2.75 disposal fee per tire. Our total bill here would be $803.91.

Included in the price, you get the following:

Valve stems/ TPMS kits

Mounting

Balancing

Life of tire Maintenance

Tire rotations

Tire rebalance service

Flat tire repair

Tire condition inspection

Air pressure checks

$16.99 per tire/ $67.96 for all four tires plus $3 per tire for tire disposal.

Our total bill at NTB would be $795.92.

Included in the price, you get the following:

Comes with lifetime rotation.

Tire Rack only sells tires online, but it will ship them for free to one of its partners. You can see what businesses charge for installation on Tire Rack's website.

We saw a local Pep Boys that would charge $78 for installation, making the total price here $789.96.

