Ask Amy: Common reasons home warranty claims are denied, how to fight it

A home warranty is supposed to save you money on expensive repairs to things around your home - like if your air conditioner breaks. But a few of you have asked for help after the home warranty company refused to fix the problem. I also have a warning for thousands of Houston patients about medical information data breach. And learn about changes for school security for all Texas schools. What is your district doing?

Viewers with home warranty complaints

You may pay for years on a home warranty only to find out it won’t help when you need it. Several viewers have emailed me about this especially with A/C’s going out. The A/C breaks and the warranty company claims all, or part of the repair is not covered. Another common denial is from issues with the hot water heater.

Warranty claims are most commonly denied for reasons like:

Unusual wear and tear

Problems with poor maintenance or neglect

Damages done before the purchase of the warranty

Wrong installation

Safety code violations

Damage caused by animals!

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

You can dispute the home warranty denial

1. Request an appeal with the warranty company.

2. Keep a log of every call you make; with notes and the name of the person you spoke with.

3. When a technician comes to visit and ask for a full inspection report.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation oversees home warranty companies. They have an ombudsman that will coordinate between you and the home warranty company. They say they will help you deal with claim delays, denials, and complaints about the contractors the warranty company sent to make repairs.

TDLR has a Residential Service Companies Ombudsman to assist consumers with issues related to RSCs, including claim delays or denials, by providing an intermediary between the RSC and the consumer when the consumer needs assistance communicating with an RSC. If you have any questions or concerns related to an RSC or your residential service contract, contact the RSC Ombudsman at 512-936-3049.

You can also reach out to the Better Business Bureau to file a complaint. The BBB also works with companies to help resolve disputes.

In this episode of Ask Amy, I tackle other common questions about home warranties including questions you should ask before choosing a home warranty company.

Thousands of patients warned about security breach

If you’ve gotten a security notice in the mail recently you are not alone.

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Two different hospital system groups in our area are warning patients about a cybersecurity hack where confidential patient information was leaked. A KPRC 2 viewer sent us a letter he got from Harris Health System saying his information was compromised. Learn more about this breach and another one at a popular Houston healthcare provider.

TOMORROW AM: Tomorrow on KPRC 2 Today at 6 a.m. I’ll explain more about Medical ID theft and how you might be able to tell if your information was compromised.

Major changes to school safety. What is your district doing?

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Getting classroom-ready also means keeping school campuses safe. Texas students started the new school year with some major changes to school safety laws. I sat down with parents from six different school districts with students from elementary to high school. They all share the same concern: Are their children safe in school? We are looking into how local school districts are and are not complying with the new requirements.

Texas lawmakers approved House Bill 3 which requires an armed, trained officer on every school campus. The law took effect September 1st. KPRC 2 Investigates asked 25+ school districts in our area if they were ready for the new rules.

Plus - here’s what you need to know about the drills that will happen at all schools in Texas this year.

Do you have a question for me? Email AskAmy@kprc.com!