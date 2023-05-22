What to buy on Memorial Day and what to skip, according to experts

Dozens of brands and retailers host Memorial Day sales toward the end of May, and it’s easy to feel tempted by big discounts. But to ensure you’re saving the most money possible, it’s important to identify which product categories typically offer the best savings opportunities during the holiday weekend, and which usually offer shallower deals compared to other times of year. This can help you strategize, create a shopping list and stretch your budget as far as possible.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 29 this year, but sales have already begun. Below, experts shared what they recommend buying and what to wait on if possible, plus additional tips for shopping during the holiday weekend.

What to buy during Memorial Day 2023

Memorial Day — which many regard as the unofficial start of summer — is known for its sales on big-ticket items like furniture and household appliances. “Think washers and dryers, refrigerators, mattresses, TVs, electronics, and popular summer items such as grills and patio furniture,” says Kristen Gall, a retail and shopping expert at Rakuten. You can expect to see up to 60% off mattresses and bedding sets, 30% to 40% off major appliances and 25% to 50% off window air conditioners and ceiling fans, according to Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at Smarty. Within these categories, some of the steepest discounts are on last year’s models since retailers look to clear out inventory before the summer season, Gall added.

Keep in mind that while large retailers and big box department stores deeply discount items during Memorial Day sales, locally-owned stores usually offer what Porwal called “better service,” like free home delivery, for example. If that’s something you’re looking for, be sure to consider it when deciding where to make a purchase from.

Read the full report from NBC News.