Get your car roadtrip ready ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON – This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in two years as 34.9 million people plan to hit the road, with 2.8 million of those drivers right here in Texas. Those numbers are up around 5% compared to last year, according to AAA Texas.

With all that traffic, the last thing you want is to break down on the side of the road, so get your car road trip ready with a full vehicle inspection!

This is what you need to check for:

Battery

Fuel system

Tires, brakes

Fluid levels all checked

Make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is fully stocked

When you leave for your road trip, this is also key:

Hitting the road when there’s less traffic gives you extra time to get to your destination.

AAA Texas: 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. -- that’s when Houston is going to have the busiest traffic.

AAA Texas expects to respond to more than 23,000 emergency roadside calls over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the Lone Star State.