Ask Amy: No test scores needed? Changes to college acceptance requirements

If you have a high school student you’ve probably already started thinking about college. But since the pandemic, a lot has changed. Some major universities aren’t even considering SAT and ACT scores anymore.

It’s why I’m answering parents’ questions about what you need to do to prepare your teenager to get accepted to the college of their choice.

No SAT or ACT scores required

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The biggest change in recent years is the number of universities that are not requiring SAT and ACT scores to apply. Some colleges are what is called “test blind” meaning they will not accept or even consider standardized test scores at all.

Others are what’s called “test optional.” Both Texas A&M and the University of Texas are test-optional meaning you can submit your scores but you don’t have to.

In our latest Ask Amy episode I spoke with Deepak Thadhani. He is the President and CEO of Cram Crew an in-home tutoring and college readiness company.

Question: Since colleges are putting less focus on tests what are they looking at?

Answer: “It’s basically a rubric of rigor, GPA, maybe the major, their essays, and resume. And so being test optional, students can provide a test score. So that’s an extra added piece or component to their application that’s not necessarily a required component,” he explains.

(Shutterstock)

Some admission requirements are changing

If your child is in ninth or tenth grade or even younger you have to pay attention because universities are changing these requirements every year. Thadhani said some have already said they will require SAT and ACT test scores again for the class of 2024.

In this week’s full Ask Amy Episode, Thadhani talks about how and when you need to start preparing your child and also changes to the SAT. It’s going digital beginning next spring.

Car dealer takes vehicle back more than a year after customer paid for it

Inventory shortages and increasing interest rates are making it difficult to buy used vehicles, but you know the saying “It could always be worse.”

More than a year after Wasim Akram purchased a car from Carvana, he discovered the mileage on the 2015 Toyota Corolla had been reported as much higher than when he purchased it years later. The Harris County Tax Office would not renew his registration because there was a hold on the car’s title. How could this happen?

This confusing case will be something you should remember when you go to buy your next car.

If you’ve got a question, send it to me at askamy@kprc.Com.