Ask Amy: Can dealerships require you to use in-house financing?

We are always looking for ways to save you money on things that impact your life. This week we are focusing on new car prices how to get the best deal. For a lot of people, shopping for a new car has always been intimidating and frustrating and even more so in today’s market with higher prices. A lot of you have questions if a dealership can require you use their in-house financing.

Can a dealership require you to use their financing?

As people try to negotiate the price of a new vehicle many times that means getting price quotes and pre-approval for financing. But we’ve had people tell us when they show up with the pre-approval the dealership says the price they quoted was contingent on you using their in-house financing. You want to know if they can do this. Mike Rumple from Your Car Buying Advocate joined me for an episode of Ask Amy. He says yes, they can do this. But there is a way around it.

“You expect me to pay a crazy high interest rate? Ok I’ll play the game. I’ll finance it with you for a month and a half, pay an extra 2% interest and then you just refinance it.”

You just have to make sure there is no prepayment penalty, which Rumple says is rare these days. Another thing Rumple points out, if you do plan on re-financing like this the dealer could be charged back on the commission.

So, if they know this is your plan, they may negotiate a lower rate with you.

Can a dealership charge over MSRP?

As consumers, we’ve been trained to start with the sticker price or MSRP and try to negotiate that down. But now, dealerships are adding markups on top of the MSRP. Here’s why Rumple says dealers are charging over MSRP:

“The price of vehicles has nothing to do with what the manufacturers say the value of the vehicles is,” said Rumple. “They have everything to do with what the market is willing to pay for that specific vehicle.”

And because demand is high, and the supply of new cars is low it’s pushing the price people are willing to pay higher.

Rumple actually believes the car makers are the problem, not the dealers.

Car manufacturers are actually making more money selling fewer cars because they have increased prices so much over the last 3 years. “Why would they make more?” Rumple asked rhetorically. Now imagine local car dealers who historically have made a certain amount on every car sold. If they have fewer cars to sell, they need to raise the price just so they can make the same amount of money they have made in the past. What’s worse? Rumple says as car makers see that consumers are willing to pay the higher prices to dealers, the manufacturers will just continue to increase the sticker price so they can keep the money, instead of dealers.

See what car makers have to say about dealerships charging over MSRP. You can find the full Ask Amy episode with Rumple here.

