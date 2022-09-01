Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet line

Dolly Parton announced the launch of “Doggy Parton,” a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys with “a little ‘Dolly’ inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’”.
“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a statement.
Doggy Parton pet products are available for purchase via DoggyParton.com (coming soon) and Amazon.com.
A portion of every purchase will help fund and support Willa B. Farms, an animal rescue.
Items included in the Doggy Parton product line:
- Red Gingham Overalls Dress
- Red Gingham Western Collared Shirt
- Dolly & The Mighty Fine Band Shirt
- In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Shirt
- All Star Show Vintage Style Shirt
- Collared Blue Jean Denim Jacket
- Cowgirl Collared Dress
- Printed Denim & Gingham Bandana
- Sparkling Beaded Butterfly Necklace
- Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara
- Blonde Bombshell Wig
- Country Sweetheart Costume Set
- Gingham Western Print Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
- Pretty Little Lady Pink Sequined Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
- Gingham Print Body Harness
- Rhinestone Spoiled Pink Body Harness
- Fabulous High Heel Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Backwoods Barbie Throwback LP Record Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
- I Beg Your Parton Red Coffee Mug Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Dolly’s Heritage Acoustic Guitar Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Microphone Plush Dog Squeaky Toy with Rope
- Pink Winking Butterfly Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
- Rainbow Fringe Plush Crinkle Dog Toy