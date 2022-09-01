90º

Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet line

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin, 2021 Getty Images)

Dolly Parton announced the launch of “Doggy Parton,” a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys with “a little ‘Dolly’ inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’”.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a statement.

Doggy Parton pet products are available for purchase via DoggyParton.com (coming soon) and Amazon.com.

A portion of every purchase will help fund and support Willa B. Farms, an animal rescue.

Items included in the Doggy Parton product line:

  • Red Gingham Overalls Dress
  • Red Gingham Western Collared Shirt
  • Dolly & The Mighty Fine Band Shirt
  • In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Shirt
  • All Star Show Vintage Style Shirt
  • Collared Blue Jean Denim Jacket
  • Cowgirl Collared Dress
  • Printed Denim & Gingham Bandana
  • Sparkling Beaded Butterfly Necklace
  • Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara
  • Blonde Bombshell Wig
  • Country Sweetheart Costume Set
  • Gingham Western Print Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
  • Pretty Little Lady Pink Sequined Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
  • Gingham Print Body Harness
  • Rhinestone Spoiled Pink Body Harness
  • Fabulous High Heel Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Backwoods Barbie Throwback LP Record Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
  • I Beg Your Parton Red Coffee Mug Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Dolly’s Heritage Acoustic Guitar Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Microphone Plush Dog Squeaky Toy with Rope
  • Pink Winking Butterfly Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
  • Rainbow Fringe Plush Crinkle Dog Toy

