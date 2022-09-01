Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet line

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton announced the launch of “Doggy Parton,” a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys with “a little ‘Dolly’ inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’”.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a statement.

Doggy Parton pet products are available for purchase via DoggyParton.com (coming soon) and Amazon.com.

A portion of every purchase will help fund and support Willa B. Farms, an animal rescue.

Items included in the Doggy Parton product line: