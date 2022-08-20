‘Dirty stores, disengaged store associates’: Bed Bath & Beyond’s big dilemma and what could happen next

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond, a company that was plunged into the volatile world of meme-stock trading this year, fell approximately 41% Friday, days after its share price had more than doubled.
The immediate catalyst for the Friday sell-off appeared to be the same as the one that caused the brief run-up earlier in the week and well before it: activist investor Ryan Cohen.
Cohen, the co-founder of online pet retailer Chewy, has been at the vanguard of the meme-stock movement, having helped lead a recovery in the price of video game retailer GameStop after disclosing his purchase of a stake in that company in 2020 on the belief that it was undervalued.