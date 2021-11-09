Whatasweater: Whataburger reveals holiday retail lineup including new Christmas sweater

Whataburger has launched its new line of holiday items for the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, the Texas-based chain debuted a new Christmas sweater design featuring a serene snowy scene at Whataburger as well as other winter apparel items and seasonal collectibles.

Items currently available for purchase through Whataburger’s online store include a Christmas sweater, holiday socks, a beanie, joggers, sleep shorts, and holiday Whataburger table tents.

Throughout the holiday season, Whataburger will surprise fans with new product drops which will include items such as a new collectible ornament, outdoor décor and more.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the brand will release a new Whataburger pajama set with sizes for the whole family.

All Whataburger holiday items can be purchased from the restaurant’s online store at Whatastore.com.