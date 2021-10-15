This trick can help you save money on vacation rentals

Historic Texas home built by Dr Pepper founder now an Airbnb

HOUSTON – When traveling with a large group, booking a vacation home rental is often to go-to route to saving money as it is typically overall less expensive and more accommodating than booking multiple hotel rooms.

But, are you maximizing your savings?

If you’re booking through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo then you could be overpaying for your stay.

According to KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis, you could be saving up to 20% by booking your vacation home rental directly.

To find a direct booking site for the property you’re interested in, Google or Facebook search the “property name” plus “city.”