Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. conducts voluntary recall of 26 muffin products due to possible listeria contamination, FDA says

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products Thursday due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.

The FDA warned that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information on the recall.

The following products are being recalled (check FDA’s website for retail UPC numbers and lot codes):

