Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. conducts voluntary recall of 26 muffin products due to possible listeria contamination, FDA says

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products Thursday due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.
The FDA warned that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information on the recall.
The following products are being recalled (check FDA’s website for retail UPC numbers and lot codes):
- Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry (3.75 oz)
- Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Chocolate Chip (3.75 oz)
- Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Banana Nut (3.75 oz)
- Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut (3.75 oz, 20 units per tray, 6 trays per case)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Blueberry Streusel (3.6 oz)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Banana Nut (3.6 oz)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Double Chocolate (3.6 oz)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins -Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut / Double Chocolate (3.6 oz, 16 units per tray)
- Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Muffin Blueberry Strsl (12 oz)
- Stop n Shop 12 ct Mini Corn Muffins (12 oz)
- 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3 pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per case)
- 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3 pack Mini Muffins (2.6 oz, 16 units per tray, 6 trays per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12 oz, 10 per case)
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12 oz, 8 per case)
- Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins (12 oz, 8 per case)
- Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins (12 oz, 8 per case)
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup (12 oz, 8 per case)
- Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins (14 oz, 9 per case)
- Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14 oz, 8 per case)
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3 pack Mini Muffins (2.6 oz)
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3 pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6 oz IW muffins