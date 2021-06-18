4 tips for saving money on Amazon Prime day

We are just a few days away from summer’s online Black Friday. Amazon Prime Day started a shopping sale war with Walmart, Target, Kohls and other retailers announcing competing deal days.

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis is going to show you how to narrow down the deals that are sent to you along with the top three things all parents should consider buying during the deal days.

Davis spoke to busy mom blogger Jamie Stippel, who is making her list and checking it twice ahead of the summer deal days ahead.

Every day it seems like we are hearing more about the new deals that will be coming out. However, you probably won’t see the same deals as someone else, because many retailers use your search history to send you deals for those items. That’s part of how you can narrow down how to find the best deals out there. Stippel’s favorite place to save money is Amazon Prime. First, sign up for Amazon Prime.

1. Look now

The first tip for saving the most money is to start looking now. Add items to your cart. Stippel is already finding prime deals.

“They’re already doing a ton of early Prime Day Deals,” Stippel said. “...Something else to remember when Prime Day rolls around, there are certain deals that go on where they only have a certain quantity of those deals. So maybe there’s 1000, maybe there’s 100 and once they’re claimed, they’re gone.”

2. Get on waitlists

