3 ways to save in the Summer Sale Wars

The popular Amazon Prime day has led to stores like Target and Walmart creating their own days of deals and specials, leading to an all-out sales war. There are a few things to know before the sales kick off later this week. We are going to help you prepare so you can save the most money and how to earn an extra $10 Amazon Prime credit.

Preparing for Prime Day sales

Colanda Bates is preparing for this year’s Amazon Prime Days like a soldier prepares for battle. She’s taking notes, doing her research, and scoping out the battlefield to make sure she gets the best deals possible.

“I basically shop all of the time. Like daily online, I’m always trying to find deals. I go to you know Walmart, Amazon, Target, all of them,” said Bates.

As a hard-working wife and mother raising two teenage daughters, saving money is critical, so this coming June 20th, like Target and Walmart each launch epic summer sales to compete with Amazon’s prime day on June 21 and 22, Colanda will join millions of shoppers wold wide for what could become one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Colanda has set her sights on big-ticket electronics, cellphones, and Christmas gifts for the girls.

“I saw that they have tv’s going for really cheap so definitely want to check that out. Definitely, Christmas presents, definitely laptops, school is coming up,” said Colanda.

How can I save money on Prime Day?

