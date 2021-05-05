Peloton recalls Tread+ and Tread treadmills after child death, more than 70 reported incidents

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton are announcing two separate voluntary recalls of Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

The move comes in the wake of a child’s death and more than 70 reported incidents.

Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund. See below for other options.

The CPSC said Wednesday that Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ in April.

In the United States, the Tread was only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November 2020 to about March 2021 and the company is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks.

Here’s the statement from Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC:

“I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills. The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products.”

Here’s a statement from Peloton’s CEO John Foley: